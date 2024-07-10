Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

