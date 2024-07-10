Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Signature Bank Company Profile
