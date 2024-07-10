ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $743.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.