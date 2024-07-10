Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.60

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 25041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.