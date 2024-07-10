Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69,392.92 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Rune has a total market cap of $69,392.92 and approximately $62,422.59 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.59150945 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $103,786.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

