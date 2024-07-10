Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 361,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,131. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of 373.14 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

