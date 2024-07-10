Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.09 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

