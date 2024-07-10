Robert W. Baird Cuts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $96.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

