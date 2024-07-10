Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 30,272 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $1,689,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %
Morphic stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MORF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
