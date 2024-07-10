RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 397 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,135. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

