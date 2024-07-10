RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 360.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $31,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 792,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,894. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,036. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.