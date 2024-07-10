Richard Crookes Purchases 14,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Free Report) insider Richard Crookes bought 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($28,378.38).
Vital Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Vital Metals Company Profile
