Richard Crookes Purchases 14,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VMLGet Free Report) insider Richard Crookes bought 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($28,378.38).

Vital Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vital Metals Company Profile

Vital Metals Limited develops and explores for rare earths projects in Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Germany, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, as well as owns interests in the Wigu Hill project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

