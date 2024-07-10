Reviewing Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Captivision alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -345.37% -13.32% -12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 4.72 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Solid Power $17.41 million 17.39 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -4.50

This table compares Captivision and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Captivision and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.42%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Captivision.

Summary

Solid Power beats Captivision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.