Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

