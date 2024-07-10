Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.04

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.04 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

