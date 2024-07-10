Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.09 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $940.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,026. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $945.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.14 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $838.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

