Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,899. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

