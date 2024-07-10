Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

RF opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 45.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

