ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $5.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00115997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

