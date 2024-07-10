Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of EMR opened at $109.59 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

