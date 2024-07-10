Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.93 and last traded at $52.94. 629,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,274,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

