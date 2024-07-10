QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $225.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $209.10 and last traded at $207.33. 1,071,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,153,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.12.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

