Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 2,461,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.