Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

PLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,884. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

