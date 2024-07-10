Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.09. 452,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,159. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

