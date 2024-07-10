Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,946,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,941. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

