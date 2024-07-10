Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,030.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 213,186 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 112,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

