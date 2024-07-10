Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 531 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 26.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,817,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,508. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

