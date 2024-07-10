PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.