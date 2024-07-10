PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PCK opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
