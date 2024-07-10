PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SDHY opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

