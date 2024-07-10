PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $190.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $161.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

