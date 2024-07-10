Peoples Bank OH Has $238,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. 885,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,824. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

