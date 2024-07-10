Peoples Bank OH Buys 169 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. 4,224,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

