PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 26th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.

PMT stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

