PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PCM Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PCM opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.
About PCM Fund
