Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 6,581 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 344,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

