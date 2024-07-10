Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 149,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.