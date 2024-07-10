Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 149,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

