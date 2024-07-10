Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

