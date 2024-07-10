Orchid Price Hits $0.0689 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.49 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,529.55 or 0.99842748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070498 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06740291 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,378,866.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

