Oracle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $387.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

