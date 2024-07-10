NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $134.26. Approximately 85,151,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 470,542,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,239,590 shares of company stock worth $379,683,185. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,718 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

