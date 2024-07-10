Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

