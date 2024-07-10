Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 4,548,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

