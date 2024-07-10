Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,551. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

