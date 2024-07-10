Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 57.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $818,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 78.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

HP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 1,628,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

