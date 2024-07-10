NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXE. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

TSE NXE opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

