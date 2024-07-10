NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.68

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00008112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $222.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,709,529 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,441,046 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,618,590 with 1,096,263,059 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.68135324 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $256,159,079.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.