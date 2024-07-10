Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $85.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

