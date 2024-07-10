Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCO traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. 231,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $437.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.75 and a 200-day moving average of $393.65.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

