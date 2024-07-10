Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.04. 150,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.44 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.75 and its 200-day moving average is $359.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

