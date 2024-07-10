Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 11 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 11 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.43) per share, with a total value of £141.13 ($180.77).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 12 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 ($15.81) per share, with a total value of £148.08 ($189.68).

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.27) on Wednesday. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £381 million, a PE ratio of -2,953.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.39.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,348.84%.

AVON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

